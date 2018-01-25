Video released of bar fight allegedly involving off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) --Surveillance video was released Wednesday showing a bar fight allegedly involving a Chicago police officer, who could be fired for the shooting deaths of two people 2015.
In response to the video's release, a protest lead by the families of Quintonio Legrier and Betty Jones, who were fatally shot by Rialmo, is planned for Thursday. They are urging the Chicago Police Department to fire Officer Robert Rialmo immediately.
The fight happened last month at Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria in the city's Edison Park neighborhood. The video, released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), appears to show Officer Robert Rialmo knock another man to the ground and then punch him.
Tables are pushed around, people fall to the ground, and then a punch is landed by a man in a baseball-style shirt. Police identified that man as Rialmo.
As he leaves the bar with a couple of friends the manager calls 911.
"I got a guy that just knocked out some other guy. I need a... I need police here immediately," the manager says in the 911 call.
Police said the fight happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 17. He was suspended from the force and charged with a misdemeanor.
His attorney said his client was the victim, and that the two men Rialmo is accused of punching tried to take his coat.
"These guys were drunk. They were the aggressors. They were trying to take his coat," said attorney Joel Brodsky. "It looked like they were going to attack him. They made motions like they were going to hit him."
Rialmo had been on desk duty for the 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones. The shooting happened while Rialmo was on duty, responding to a domestic call. He claimed LeGrier swung at him with a baseball bat, while Jones, LeGrier's neighbor, was shot and killed accidentally.
COPA ruled last month that Rialmo's actions were unjustified, and that LeGrier was farther away from him than he reported. They recommended the five-year CPD veteran be fired.
A protest is planned for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. outside Chicago police headquarters to demand Rialmo be fired.