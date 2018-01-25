Video released of bar fight allegedly involving off-duty CPD officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Protestors want Officer Robert Rialmo off the Chicago Police Department's payroll immediately. (WLS)

By and Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Surveillance video was released Wednesday showing a bar fight allegedly involving a Chicago police officer, who could be fired for the shooting deaths of two people 2015.

In response to the video's release, a protest lead by the families of Quintonio Legrier and Betty Jones, who were fatally shot by Rialmo, is planned for Thursday. They are urging the Chicago Police Department to fire Officer Robert Rialmo immediately.

The fight happened last month at Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria in the city's Edison Park neighborhood. The video, released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), appears to show Officer Robert Rialmo knock another man to the ground and then punch him.

Tables are pushed around, people fall to the ground, and then a punch is landed by a man in a baseball-style shirt. Police identified that man as Rialmo.

As he leaves the bar with a couple of friends the manager calls 911.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video was released Wednesday showing a bar fight allegedly involving a Chicago police officer, who could be fired for the shooting deaths of two people 2015.



"I got a guy that just knocked out some other guy. I need a... I need police here immediately," the manager says in the 911 call.

Police said the fight happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 17. He was suspended from the force and charged with a misdemeanor.

His attorney said his client was the victim, and that the two men Rialmo is accused of punching tried to take his coat.

"These guys were drunk. They were the aggressors. They were trying to take his coat," said attorney Joel Brodsky. "It looked like they were going to attack him. They made motions like they were going to hit him."

Rialmo had been on desk duty for the 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones. The shooting happened while Rialmo was on duty, responding to a domestic call. He claimed LeGrier swung at him with a baseball bat, while Jones, LeGrier's neighbor, was shot and killed accidentally.

COPA ruled last month that Rialmo's actions were unjustified, and that LeGrier was farther away from him than he reported. They recommended the five-year CPD veteran be fired.

A protest is planned for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. outside Chicago police headquarters to demand Rialmo be fired.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentoff-duty officersurveillance videofightChicagoEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CPD officer who fatally shot Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones suspended after alleged bar fight
COPA rules shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones was unjustified
Top Stories
Person in custody after police chase ends on South Side
Semi carrying metal rolls over on Dan Ryan entrance at Canalport
Parents of Kentucky high school shooting victim speak out
Here's how to watch the 'super blue blood moon'
Doomsday clock ticks 30 seconds closer to midnight
Lawyer: Valet at hotel gave his $300K Ferrari to wrong man
Angry Taco Bell worker beans supervisor with burrito
Proposed Illinois law would ban kids under 12 from playing tackle football
Show More
Cheesecake Factory's famed 'brown bread' to be sold in stores
Oprah says she will not run for president in 2020
Grumpy Cat snatches lump of cash in California court
Steve Bannon invited to speak at University of Chicago
Trump in Switzerland to play salesman at economic summit
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Risky Real Estate
Chicago teen makes U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team
Black doctor from Evanston upset after mistaken for robbery suspect
Man fatally shot during robbery in Belmont Cragin ID'd
More Video