Police are looking for a man who said a prayer before smashing his way into a high-end Italian clothing store in Gravesend, Brooklyn.The burglary happened around 5:00 a.m. last Thursday, during a snow storm, at Ziani Brooklyn, located at 367 Avenue U.Surveillance video showed the man removing his hat before making the sign of the cross.Then, he grabbed a large brick and smashed a display window.He quickly grabbed a total of 18 items, police said, and then ran back out the broken window.If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-577-TIPS.