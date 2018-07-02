VIDEO: Robber walks around counter, grabs cash from register in Clearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have released video of a robbery on the city's South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released video of a robbery in the Clearing neighborhood on the city's South Side.

The video shows a man in a restaurant just walk around the counter and take cash out of the register.

After taking the money, the suspect walked to his car in the parking lot and took off.

Police said if you see the suspect, do not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chopp #21772 at (312) 747-8730 or Area Central HQ at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.CPDTIP.com.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimerobberysurveillance videoChicagoClearing
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 girls among 6 shot on West Side
Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador elected president of Mexico
Dancer has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion
Dancing doctor agrees to license suspension
Suspect accused of plotting Cleveland terrorist attack on 4th of July arrested, ABC News reports
Indiana police say they seized 'Trump-shaped ecstasy pills'
82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's missing from East Garfield Park
Man killed in Elk Grove Village crash ID'd
Show More
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park identified
Chicago hotels must now provide employees with panic buttons
More News