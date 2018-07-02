VIDEO: Robber walks around counter, grabs cash from register in Clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have released video of a robbery in the Clearing neighborhood on the city's South Side.
The video shows a man in a restaurant just walk around the counter and take cash out of the register.
After taking the money, the suspect walked to his car in the parking lot and took off.
Police said if you see the suspect, do not approach him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chopp #21772 at (312) 747-8730 or Area Central HQ at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.CPDTIP.com.