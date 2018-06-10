VIDEO: Robbers break into Bridgeport business, point gun at employee

Chicago police have released surveillance video showing two thieves storm into a Bridgeport business and point a gun at an employee.The armed robbery occurred at a business in the 3400-block of South Halsted Street at about 2:08 a.m. on June 3. Police said the robbers entered the building through the rear and one robber armed with a handgun entered a back office occupied by an employee while the other robber detained an employee at the rear door.In the office, the robber ordered the employee at gunpoint to open the safe, police said. The robber then took the money from the safe and both fled out the rear door and into an alley.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central RBT Detective Duran #21430 at 312-747-8227 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.