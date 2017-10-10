NORTH BAY FIRES

VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during fire chaos

ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield discusses the unthinkable -- looting the home of a person who has evacuated from a potentially deadly string of fires that have destroyed over 1,500 structures. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
As many residents in the North Bay are evacuating, scrambling to save their loved ones, and escape the chaos of seemingly endless flames, some families say their homes are not only in danger of burning down, but being robbed amid the chaos.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
