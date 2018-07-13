Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest woman during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest. (KTRK)

ROSWELL, Georgia --
Heads, you're under arrest. Tails, you're free to go.

Body camera video shows Georgia police officers laughing as they use a coin-flip app to decide whether to detain a woman during a traffic stop in April.

The video obtained by WXIA-TV shows Roswell police Officer Courtney Brown consulting with fellow officers about whether to arrest Sarah Webb or just give her a ticket after she was stopped for allegedly speeding.

The television station says Brown opened the app on her phone, after which Officer Kristee Wilson suggested that heads meant arrest and tails meant release. The flip came up tails, but they decide to arrest anyway.

The report says both officers are on administrative leave and the charges against Webb were dropped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic stopviral videoarrestu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CPD Officer Rialmo involved in fight days after acquittal in December bar fight
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage
Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as rideshare driver
Best burger restaurants in the country
Good Samaritans who saved dangling toddlers in Hermosa speak out
Lake Zurich Boy Scouts aid motorcycle crash victims
Show More
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
Community leaders who lost sons to gun violence team up to fight violence
More News