Video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability Thursday shows a man running away from Chicago police and then getting hit by a Taser.The video shows an incident from last November that happened during a traffic stop in November in the Chatham neighborhood.Chicago police officer Marissa Garbacz and her partner pulled over 41-year-old Stephen Baldwin. As they tried to get more information on his ID, he took off running. Eventually, Garbacz found Baldwin underneath a stairwell.Baldwin showed he didn't have a weapon, but as Garbacz called for backup, Baldwin decided to try to hop a fence, and that is when Garbacz decided to use her taser, saying, "Sir, I'm gonna tase you."Baldwin fell over the fence, smacking his head on the pavement. He was treated for a brain bleed at a local hospital. He is being held in Cook County Jail on a $50,000 bond awaiting trial on felony charges of identity theft and forgery.The incidence occurred just a month after CPD revamped its Taser guidelines to discourage officers when possible from shocking people who are running away or vulnerable to injury. The officer's use of force is now under review.COPA said they release video within 50 days of the incident as protocol and the release is not an indication of the outcome of the investigation. COPA plans to have a recommendation within six months.