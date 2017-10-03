LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room

A rifle of the Las Vegas shooter can be seen inside his Mandalay Bay hotel room.

LAS VEGAS --
Video shows the Las Vegas hotel suite from which Stephen Paddock unleashed a firestorm on concertgoers.

In the video, an assault rifle resting on a bipod is seen on the floor, which is criss-crossed by yellow crime-scene tape. Authorities said Paddock killed 59 people and injured another 527 early Monday in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

More than a year before Stephen Paddock is believed to have fired into a crowd and killed dozens of people from a Mandalay Bay hotel room, a North Carolina man says he took video of that exact room.

Video taken in January 2016 shows the room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, where suspected shooter Stephen Paddock is believed to have killed dozens of people.


Charlotte man Jeff Bridges told ABC that he stayed in the room in January of 2016 on a 3-day vacation with his wife.
"Do you want to see what the view was from Mandalay Bay?" he captioned the video on Facebook. "Andrea and I stayed in that EXACT same room last year on the 32nd floor! Room 32-135! The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area. Again, we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy! #LasVegas #PrayingForVegas"
