Video shows self-driving Uber car's fatal collision with pedestrian in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Tempe, Arizona have released some of the video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle and a pedestrian. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
TEMPE, Ariz. --
Police in Tempe, Arizona have released some of the video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle and a pedestrian.

The video shows the viewpoint from inside the vehicle looking forward to the road.

A pedestrian walking a bicycle across the road suddenly comes into view and the vehicle doesn't stop in time.

Raw video shows fatal crash involving self-driving Uber in Arizona
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Tempe, Arizona have released some of the video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle and a pedestrian.



The video segment that was released does not show the moment of impact because of its graphic nature.

The video also shows the interior view of the vehicle with a human backup driver who is glancing down and occasionally looking up as the vehicle is operating itself. Suddenly, the driver's eyes open wide in shock and the video ends.

RELATED: Uber suspends self-driving operations after car kills pedestrian

The crash Sunday night in Tempe was the first death involving a full autonomous test vehicle.

The Volvo was in self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel when it struck 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was walking a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk in Tempe, police said.

Uber immediately suspended all road-testing of such autos in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto. The ride-sharing company has been testing self-driving vehicles for months as it competes with other technology companies and automakers like Ford and General Motors.

RELATED: Woman killed by self-driving Uber car identified as company suspends testing

Tempe police Sgt. Ronald Elcock said local authorities haven't determined fault but urged people to use crosswalks. He told reporters at a news conference Monday the Uber vehicle was traveling around 40 mph when it hit Helzberg immediately as she stepped on to the street.

Neither she nor the backup driver showed signs of impairment, he said.

"The pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk, so it was midblock," Elcock said. "And as soon as she walked into the lane of traffic, she was struck by the vehicle."

The National Transportation Safety Board, which makes recommendations for preventing crashes, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which can enact regulations, sent investigators.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account and said the company is cooperating with investigators.

The collision is expected to bring calls for tighter regulations on the self-driving car industry.

Proponents of light regulations, including the Trump administration's Transportation Department, say the technology could reduce the 40,000 traffic deaths that happen annually in the U.S. The government says 94 percent of crashes are caused by human error that automated systems can reduce because they don't get drunk, sleepy or inattentive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
uberself driving carcollisionpedestrian injuredpedestrian killedu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Uber suspends self-driving operations after car kills pedestrian
Woman killed by self-driving Uber car identified, as company suspends testing
Top Stories
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Man charged in shooting that led to standoff on Far South Side
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
Show More
'My dog ate my work schedule' among bizarre excuses workers gave for being late
22 people displaced after fire sparks in a Gresham basement
Recreational marijuana wins big, if non-binding, vote in Illinois Primary
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
More News
Top Video
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
More Video