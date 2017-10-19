Video shows suspects firing rifles while carjacking woman, baby

EMBED </>More Videos

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed suspects overpower women during carjacking (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police released video showing four armed murder suspects toting rifles while trying to carjack a woman and her 11-month-old niece in a minivan.

The surveillance video shows the suspects ditching a wrecked car moments before trying to steal the vehicle Monday.

According to Houston police, the carjacking took place in the area of London Street near Cullen. Police said the suspects are linked to an earlier shooting nearby that killed 53-year-old Sam Johnson and injured 22-year-old Walter Fields.

READ MORE: Police interview one man in connection with deadly shooting, carjacking in SE Houston

Not all of the suspects made their way into the minivan. Police arrested 27-year-old Mertroy Harris, who ran away from the area on foot.

Mertroy Harris is charged with murder and felony deadly conduct.


He is facing charges of murder and felony deadly conduct.

Police released the surveillance video as part of their search for the remaining three suspects.

They urged anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Related Topics:
carjackingcaught on cameramurderhouston police departmentu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cubs must beat Dodgers in Game 5 to send NLCS back to LA
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
Restaurant under fire for re-serving Popeyes chicken in $15 dish
HS teacher arrested for alleged sex with student
Woman critical after man pours acetone on her on Near North Side
House fire kills mom, 5 children
Trump Renoir painting not real, Chicago Art Institute, biographer say
Florida bar offers free beer in exchange for Richard Spencer tickets
Show More
Police: Man fatally shot by bicyclist with rifle in North Lawndale
No Go: Pokemon-costumed man arrested after White House jump
Lawsuit: Uber driver sexually assaulted, harassed Chicago woman
"Try me!" Man dares thieves to break in again
Dog thought to be put down turns up at vet worker's home
More News
Top Video
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
Cubs must beat Dodgers in Game 5 to send NLCS back to LA
Police: Thief breaks into Northwest Side homes while victims sleep
Make strides against breast cancer at Soldier Field Saturday
More Video