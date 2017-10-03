New video shows entryway to Las Vegas shooting suspect’s hotel room, with a long gun still visible on the floor inside. pic.twitter.com/9WLU3HKG9E — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 3, 2017

A motive is still unknown in the Las Vegas mass shooting. The death toll remains at 59 in Sunday night's country concert massacre. More than 500 people were still in the hospital Tuesday morning.The FBI will comb through security cameras Tuesday, trying to get a better idea of Stephen Paddock's plan.New video also shows a first look inside the hotel room he stayed in, from someone who stayed there a year ago.President Donald Trump spoke about the gunman Tuesday morning, before flying to Puerto Rico."He was a sick man, a demented man. A lot of problems, I guess. We're looking into him very, very seriously, but we're dealing with a very, very sick individual," Trump said.Authorities still had a wide area around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino blocked off Tuesday morning. It's been that way since Sunday night. There is a tremendous amount of evidence they're trying to find and gather.In the middle of all this, stories of heroism continue to emerge from the chaos."He said, 'Look, you're shot. I need to help you.' I said, 'OK.' He dropped the tailgate on some random truck and threw me in there. I was bleeding all over it. He took my belt, tied off my leg and kept me from bleeding out. I would have died," one victim said of his savior.The number of wounded survivors stands at more than 525. Undoubtedly, the number of dead would be higher, had courageous bystanders not stepped up to help."I jumped to my friend. She would have got hit in the back, but I put my arm over her and got shot in the arm. I'm glad I did," another victim said.Paddock, 64, had the concert in his gunsights. Investigators said he had more than 40 guns between the hotel and his home."I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.Sheriff's investigators and federal authorities who are assisting Tuesday will examine the Mandalay Bay security video to determine how he got the high-powered weapons to his room, firing thousands of rounds from 500 yards away and 32 stories up.ABC News obtained video Tuesday that shows the view from the "sniper's nest." Jeff Bridges, a North Carolina man who said he stayed in that exact room while on vacation a year ago, shot the video."The best view of the suite - given the fact that it's almost 1,800 square feet - it's the views," Bridges said in the video.Another video shows the outside of the 32nd-floor hotel room. The door was busted and covered with police tape.None of this, though, seems to go to the heart of the question nagging loved ones of the dead and wounded and anyone following the case: Why did a retiree amass an arsenal of weapons and reign terror on a joyous event from on high?The flashing electronic marquees in front of casinos and hotels in Las Vegas usually advertise things like slot-machine odds and cheap buffet dinners. Now, they push for blood donations and prayers - an in your face reminder, all day, of how things can change in an instant.