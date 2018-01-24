VIDEO: Thief breaks into River North convenience store

Surveillance video shows a thief breaking into a River North convenience store Wednesday morning in the latest in a string of burglaries at downtown and North Side businesses.Chicago police are asking businesses to keep their doors locked and windows secure after the string of recent business break-ins.The most recent target may be a convenience store in River North at about midnight in the 500-block of North LaSalle Street. The glass front door was smashed in and a large rock was found nearby.The store owner said more than $1,800 was stolen and the thief filled up a garbage can with liquor and cigarettes.Chicago police sent out an alert Tuesday about burglaries at business across River North, Lincoln Park, Old Town, Gold Coast and the Loop from Jan. 13-21.The burglaries took place in:The 1000-block of West North Ave. during early morning hours on Jan. 13The first block of West Huron Street during early morning hours on Jan. 13Three burglaries in the 1500-block of North Clark Street during early morning hours on Jan. 131500-block of North LaSalle Drive during early morning hours on Jan. 131200-block of North State Parkway during early morning hours on Jan. 21200-block of West Grand Avenue during early morning hours on Jan. 13200-block of West Wacker Drive during early morning hours on Jan. 13In each incident, the suspect broke in through glass doors or windows, pried open cash registers and took off with the money.Police said a single thief may be responsible for all of it. The said the suspect is about 6 feet tall and has been wearing a black skull cap and a gray/black jacket, dark pants and black boots.Police have not said if Wednesday morning's break-in is related to the previous robberies.Police are asking businesses owners to keep track of any suspicious activity and to report it to Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.