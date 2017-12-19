VIDEO: Toddler caught in middle of brawl in front of Victoria's Secret

Wild video shows a toddler brought right into the middle of a fight breaking out at a mall in southwest Florida.In the video posted on Facebook, a group of women and men are punching and kicking each other outside a Victoria's Secret store at Edison Mall in Fort Myers.During the fight, a woman pushing a young child in a red stroller can be seen kicking another woman in the face. The woman then pulls the stroller off to the side with the child still inside of it, and she runs away.The cause of the fight was not clear.A Fort Myers police spokesman says the department responded to a call about the fight, but it had dispersed by the time they arrived.The Lee County Sheriff's Office is also looking into alleged racist remarks made on Facebook by the wife of a deputy in response to the video.Linda Deverso-Pakulis denied she posted the comments. She said her account had been compromised.