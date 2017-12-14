VIDEO: Trooper saves driver's life, arrests her for DUI

Dashcam video captured dramatic moments as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a driver's life before arresting her for allegedly driving under the influence. (WLS)

NAPLES, Fla. (WLS) --
Dashcam video captured dramatic moments as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved a driver's life before arresting her for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper responded late Wednesday night to a vehicle that had drifted off the interstate onto the shoulder near Naples.

"Ma'am, ma'am, come on. Please wake up, ma'am. Please!" the trooper can be heard saying frantically after finding a female driver unresponsive in the driver's seat with the doors locked.

Unable to wake the driver, the trooper broke the vehicle's window and found she had no pulse. The trooper carried the woman out of the vehicle, determined she was not breathing and began to administer CPR.

"She's breathing again. Yeah, I can hear her heartbeat," he can be heard saying while still performing chest compressions.

After being treated and released from the hospital, the 32-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence and driving while license suspended, authorities said. A breath test revealed the driver's alcohol concentration level to be .039 and drug screen results are still pending.
