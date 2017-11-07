VIDEO: Woman dragged 15 feet by carjacker, police say

A woman was dragged for approximately 15 feet when she was carjacked at a gas station in Connecticut - and the incident was captured on surveillance video.Windsor Locks Police Department said the 34-year-old woman was inside the gas station when she saw a man get into the driver's seat of her car parked at a pump. She immediately ran out of the store and opened the driver's door, then struggled with the suspect, keeping him from closing the door. As she struggled with the door, police say the suspect hit the accelerator and dragged the woman around 15 feet before she let go.The woman declined medical attention at the scene, police said.Police said they are searching for a light-skinned Hispanic male suspect with a thin build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "NAVY" in gold letters and jeans.The woman's 2016 Nissan Altima with Connecticut plate AC70199 was last seen traveling northbound on Ella Grasso Turnpike, police said.