VIDEO: Woman dragged 15 feet by carjacker, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was dragged for 15 feet when she was carjacked at a gas station. (Windsor Locks Police Dept.) (WLS)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WLS) --
A woman was dragged for approximately 15 feet when she was carjacked at a gas station in Connecticut - and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Windsor Locks Police Department said the 34-year-old woman was inside the gas station when she saw a man get into the driver's seat of her car parked at a pump. She immediately ran out of the store and opened the driver's door, then struggled with the suspect, keeping him from closing the door. As she struggled with the door, police say the suspect hit the accelerator and dragged the woman around 15 feet before she let go.

The woman declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Police said they are searching for a light-skinned Hispanic male suspect with a thin build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "NAVY" in gold letters and jeans.

The woman's 2016 Nissan Altima with Connecticut plate AC70199 was last seen traveling northbound on Ella Grasso Turnpike, police said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingsurveillance videou.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Report of armed man at Schaumburg office building a 'misunderstanding'
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Texas church shooting: Gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range
Bolingbrook police search for hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
Trump: Extreme vetting for Texas shooter would have made 'no difference', 'Chicago is a disaster'
Blind woman with guide dog struck, killed by Metra train in Midlothian ID'd
Man turns resale side-hustle into multi-million dollar company
WARNING: Don't fall for this Netflix email scam
Show More
Police: Human limb washes up along Montrose Beach
FedEx driver robbed of package on South Side
Mom killed in hit-and-run near kids' middle school after fight with husband
Nudist restaurant in Paris requires diners go 'au naturel'
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Woman CEO to be honored; encourages girls to study STEM
IL lawmakers tackle sexual harassment bills during veto session
Trump: Extreme vetting for Texas shooter would have made 'no difference', 'Chicago is a disaster'
More Video