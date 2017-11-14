VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint in Chinatown

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are searching for several suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in the Chinatown neighborhood.
Surveillance video released by police shows four suspects running up from behind the female victim as she walks alone in the 200-block of W. 23rd Street just before midnight on November 8. In the video, one of the suspects pulls out a gun as another grabs a bag she was carrying on her shoulder.
The video also shows a possible vehicle used by the suspects, police said.
Less than two weeks ago, two sisters were robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in an alley off the 2400-block of South Wentworth Avenue in the early morning hours of November 2. Police have not said if the two crimes are related.
Anyone with information about the crimes should call Area Central Detective Dezonno #21088 at 312-747-8227.