VIDEO: Woman robbed, knocked down by 4 thieves in Loop

Chicago police have released video of a woman walking in the Loop who was robbed and knocked down in broad daylight last month.The robbery took place at about 3:30 p.m. on June 6 in the first block of Jackson Boulevard.The video shows four male suspects walking down the street and approach the victim, grab an item from her hands and knock her to the ground before running away.Police said the men in this video are suspected in several other robberies as well.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blum #20719 at 312-745-4383.