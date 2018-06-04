  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Gov. Rauner speaks on signing state budget...NOW

VIDEO: Woman run over at least 3 times outside nightclub, allegedly by ex-lover

Authorities say the woman who was run over twice in southeast Houston was in an on and off relationship with the person of interest. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Police want the public's help to find the ex-lover of a woman who was fatally run down at a club in southeast Houston.

WATCH: Authorities release surveillance video showing woman being run over by alleged ex-lover

Surveillance video shows moments leading up to a woman being run over in SE Houston



The violent incident took place just after 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Telephone Road.


Witnesses at the scene reported that a driver intentionally struck a woman and two men who were with her.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Dixa Yamilet Rios Serbellon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Rigoberto Alex Escobar, Serbellon's ex-boyfriend, may have observed her crossing the street towards JoJo's Club. He is suspected of then running over Rios at least three times, as well as striking anyone near her, before fleeing the scene.


The male victims, identified as Adan Salgado, Celso Velasquez and Maneesh Roberts, were transported to a hospital for treatment with possible broken bones.

Police say Escobar is not charged in this case, but is wanted for questioning. Authorities believe he may be driving a 2002 to 2005 silver or beige Ford F-150 with the license plates GTJ-7424.

Serbellon's family says she and Escobar had known each other for about five years and had a history of domestic violence.

Serbellon leaves behind four children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
