Vigil held for 13-year-old Darihanne Torres who drowned in Lake Michigan

A vigil was held Monday night for a girl who drowned last week after being pulled into Lake Michigan by strong currents. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A vigil was held Monday night for a girl who drowned last week after being pulled into Lake Michigan by strong currents.

Darihanne Torres, 13, fell into the water at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at Loyola Beach on the North Side. Torres was with another 13-year-old girl, who survived.

Torres had been under water for about 45 minutes and found about three blocks from where she went under.

On Friday, a beach hazard warning was in effecting indicating that potentially life-threatening waves and rip currents in Cook County and northwest Indiana.

Three boys were also pulled from the water, but were OK.
