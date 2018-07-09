A vigil was held Monday night for a girl who drowned last week after being pulled into Lake Michigan by strong currents.Darihanne Torres, 13, fell into the water at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at Loyola Beach on the North Side. Torres was with another 13-year-old girl, who survived.Torres had been under water for about 45 minutes and found about three blocks from where she went under.On Friday, a beach hazard warning was in effecting indicating that potentially life-threatening waves and rip currents in Cook County and northwest Indiana.Three boys were also pulled from the water, but were OK.