I-TEAM

Violence in Chicago takes no holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

(WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Christine Tressel
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After an exceedingly violent Thanksgiving weekend, police records show a disturbing trend: shootings and killings have not taken a holiday in Chicago during 2017.

Over the five major holiday weekends that have occurred so far this year, 42 people have been murdered and 267 wounded. Most recently here, the long Thanksgiving holiday ended with eight dead and 36 wounded.

Even as 2017 city data shows violence spikes during holiday weekends, the total number of homicides is significantly fewer than last year. There have been 621 homicides in Chicago as of Monday, which is about 100 less than Thanksgiving weekend a year ago. And the total number of shootings so far- 3,322 - is down about 20 percent compared to last year.

Among the early shootings this Thanksgiving were apparent shots fired on the Eisenhower Expressway. Illinois State Police troopers marched across the outbound lanes before sunrise on Thanksgiving morning looking for possible evidence after a wounded man walked into Mount Sinai Hospital. The motorist arrived at the hospital about 4:20 a.m. but investigators said they were unable to find shell casings. The man was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

While murders and shootings in the city are lower than 2016, both categories of violence are significantly higher than several previous years.

The worst holiday violence of 2017 occurred during the long Independence Day weekend. During that period, 15 people were killed and 102 wounded.

Christmas will be the final 2017 holiday - and violence typically doesn't take a break then. Last year, there were 11 people killed and 51 wounded over the Christmas holiday.

Authorities attribute the surge in violence over cold-weather holidays in part to additional domestic altercations.

Here is the complete 2017 holiday breakdown:

-New Year's: 5 dead, 49 shot
-Memorial Day: 7 dead, 45 wounded
-Independence Day: 15 dead, 102 wounded
-Labor Day: 7 dead, 35 wounded
-Thanksgiving: 8 dead, 36 wounded

The city is also headed for a record-low "clearance rate" this year, that is, the percentage of murder cases that are solved. In Chicago right now, only one in five murder cases ends up cleared. The national average is almost 60 percent.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingchicago violenceholidaythanksgivingI-TeamChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
New FBI boss says Chicago 'attractive' to terrorists
I-Team finds vested interest in free parking on Chicago streets
Feds target Aurora child sex offender in citizenship case
Security experts offer tips to protect items in storage
More I-Team
Top Stories
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted in NC
Illinois holiday unclaimed property auction begins
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
President Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren
City of Chicago sues Uber over 2016 data breach
Show More
What to know about Meghan Markle
Man charged in Evergreen Park cemetery shooting
Puerto Rican evacuees find refuge in Humboldt Park; Cardinal Cupich will visit island
1st woman with Down syndrome competes in Miss U.S.A. state pageant
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Political newcomer challenging Cook Co. assessor in primary
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video