Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus. (Via. VSUPolice Twitter)

PETERSBURG, Va. --
Virginia State University remained under lockdown after midnight following a campus shooting that authorities say was an isolated incident.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

The Chesterfield Police Department says in a statement the incident happened about 8:25 p.m. They say responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police say "police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus."

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.
