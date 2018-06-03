Visitation held Sunday for CFD diver Juan Bucio

CHICAGO (WLS) --Services begin Sunday for Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio, who died on a recovery mission.
Bucio disappeared under the water on Memorial Day, while searching for a man who fell off a boat on the Chicago River. That man was later found dead. Bucio died at the hospital.
Bucio's visitation is Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Saint Rita High School's Chapel, 7740 South Western Avenue.
A funeral Mass will be held Monday at noon. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney.