Visitation Sunday for CFD diver Juan Bucio

Services begin Sunday for Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio who died on a recovery mission. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Services begin Sunday for Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio, who died on a recovery mission.


Bucio disappeared under the water on Memorial Day, while searching for a man who fell off a boat on the Chicago River. That man was later found dead. Bucio died at the hospital.

Bucio's visitation is Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Saint Rita High School's Chapel, 7740 South Western Avenue.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday at noon. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney.
