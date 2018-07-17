Wadsworth 'Gold Pyramid' house badly damaged by fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A home in Wadsworth, Illinois, known as the "Golden Pyramid," caught fire on Tuesday. (WLS)

A home in Wadsworth, Illinois, known as the "Gold Pyramid," was severely damaged after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Gurnee Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Fire officials said they received a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair and a dog trapped in the home.

Fire officials said bystanders were able to rescue the man, while firefighters went in looking for the dog. Extremely heavy smoke on the third, fourth and fifth floors, as well as the unique and confusing layout of the home, caused several firefighting companies to become lost in the house. All were rescued or were able to eventually find their way out.

Fire officials said two or three firefighters sustained very minor injuries and none needed treatment at a hospital. The dog died in the fire, officials said.

The 17,000-square-foot, 55-foot-tall pyramid-shaped home, among the most recognized structures in the northern suburbs, was finished in 1982. Officials said the design created challenges for firefighters.

The home serves as a museum as well as a residence for the owners, who built it and filled it with Egyptian artifacts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireWadsworth
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago woman's home damaged in raid looking for man she doesn't know
CVS manager involved in coupon incident withdraws from 48th Ward race
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Girl, 6, found unresponsive at Crystal Lake park
Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver in North Carolina
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Homewood station
CFD diver Juan Bucio died of rare heart condition, authorities say
Show More
Man arrested for Lincoln Park home invasions, sex abuse of children
Illinois governor candidates spending $300K a day on race
Man shot in Grand Crossing drives self to gas station before dying
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More News