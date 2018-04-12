Check your vent pipes: Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters issue warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire in Deer Park. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
DEER PARK, Texas --
Deer Park, Texas, firefighters have a warning after a load of laundry caused a house fire Sunday night.

They were called to the home in the 4800 block of South Meadow Dr. around 10:34 p.m.

The homeowner, Randy Davis, says the couple had just thrown in a last load of towels to dry and they went to bed.

Davis said he was alerted by the smoke alarms and found his house filled with smoke.

He found flames shooting up about three feet from the dryer in the laundry room.

"We tried taking water to it, pots of water. It went out and then came back," he said.

Phillip Arroyo, with the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Dept., told Eyewitness News there was a lint blockage, not in the screen but in the exhaust pipe.

Arroyo says the heat from the dryer was backed up and the lint acted like kindling, igniting a spark.

The fire department says this is a reminder to regularly clean out the vent pipe attached to drying machines.

Davis says he will be adding a fire extinguisher to his laundry room.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehomehouse fireTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen charged in murders of Bradley University student from Chicago, man
Woman grabbed by neck, stabbed in Lincoln Park
Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion
Man seriously injured in Canaryville shooting
Nurse allegedly "deliberately introduced" air into patients' arteries, accused of murder
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in NorCal crash
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
Chance the Rapper hosts 25th birthday party in Chicago; proceeds benefit charity
Show More
Historic Hinsdale home burned in massive fire
Chicago twins likely cornerstone of burgeoning case against El Chapo
Police: Man shot in hand in Gage Park Chuck E. Cheese parking lot
Crystal Lake boy, 6, wins hospital gown design contest
'Black Panther' inspires first 'WakandaCon' in Chicago
More News