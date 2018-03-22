Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video

EMBED </>More Videos

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.

RALEIGH, NC --
The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook has been arrested by Raleigh Police and faces multiple charges.
According to the arrest warrant, the child was inhaling marijuana in the video.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton



Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton, of Raleigh, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.



A version of the video that's received 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.
The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.



Lofton was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.
ABC11 went to Lofton's home but no one there would speak to our crew.



Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Department's Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We appreciate the public's help in this matter," said RPD Lieutenant Jason Hodge. "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
smokingchild abuseviral videoviralfacebookmarijuanaNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
16-year-old girl still walks and eats tacos while on life support
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Man charged in shooting that led to standoff on Far South Side
Video shows self-driving Uber's fatal collision
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
Show More
'My dog ate my work schedule' among bizarre excuses workers gave for being late
22 people displaced after fire sparks in a Gresham basement
Recreational marijuana wins big, if non-binding, vote in Illinois Primary
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
More News
Top Video
Wheaton College player charged in hazing incident expected to plead guilty Thursday
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
Ref stops game to let St. Charles boy with autism get a basket
More Video