WATCH: Man steals $700K in watches at gunpoint from NYC boutique

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles has the latest information on the robbery.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
Police believe a brazen daytime smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Manhattan watch boutique is linked to a similar incident last year.

Authorities say the bandit hit the A. Lange & Sohne store on Madison Avenue between East 66th and 67th streets around 11 a.m. Tuesday and got away with approximately 14 watches worth an estimated $700,000.

The suspect reportedly displayed a silver automatic handgun and smashed a display case inside the store before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD has now linked this robbery to a similar one at a Madison Avenue jewelry store in November of 2016, in which two suspects used a gun and claw hammer to smash several display cases inside the Jaeger-LeCoultre jewelry store. The suspects stole five watches valued at more than $300,000.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
jewelryrobberyjewelry theftu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase
Police: Baby smothered after brother climbs into crib
Woman who gave daughter, 13, knife used in teen's stabbing death pleads guilty
Police: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Michigan City girl speaks about recovery after dog attack
Chance the Rapper surprises CPS students, announces Google's $1M donation
Trump declares Jerusalem Israeli capital, smashing US policy
Gay man denied marriage license by Kim Davis now running against her
Show More
Body found in NC positively ID'd as missing 3-year-old girl
Man accused of licking woman's shoes at Walmart speaks out
Plan to close 4 CPS schools in Englewood sparks protest
National Guard humvee rolls over on I-80
Chicago police officer finalist for CNN Hero of the Year award
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Michigan City girl speaks about recovery after dog attack
Trump declares Jerusalem Israeli capital, smashing US policy
Inland Puerto Rican communities struggle to recover from hurricane
More Video