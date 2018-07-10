WATCH: Suspect steals 8 diamond rings worth $45K from mall

One of the suspects can be seen reaching over the counter and removing a tray of eight rings police say are worth more than $45,000. (WLS)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WLS) --
Authorities in Florida are searching for two men who stole a tray of diamond rings from a mall jewelry store last month.

One of the suspects can be seen on surveillance video reaching over the counter and removing a tray of eight rings police say are worth more than $45,000. The incident occurred at the Elite Fine Jewelry store located inside of Pembroke Lakes Mall on June 16, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a thin black male, in his late 40s to early 50s, and approximately 5-foot-8. The second suspect, described as a "lookout," is a black male in his late 40s to early 50s.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.
