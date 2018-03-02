Water Tower Place reopens after shots fired on 7th floor

Water Tower Place reopened Friday evening after shots were fired during a dispute on the seventh floor, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the dispute between two groups of young people just after 6 p.m. ended with one person firing a gun. No one was struck and no injuries were reported.Police said a single bullet was fired into the floor, apparently to silence the argument.Johnson said there was never an active shooter situation inside Water Tower Place and the shooting was an isolated incident. That did not stop panic from breaking out inside."People were scattering everywhere," said Lisa Sanders, shopper. "The police flying, just pulling up and running inside the Water Tower. And they was just everywhere."Johnson said police and SWAT teams arrived within minutes. There will be extra police patrols in the area Friday night."We have additional patrols down here tonight just to make sure everything is okay, but we are confident that it was just an isolated incident," Johnson said..Johnson said police are reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect.Water Tower Place reopened to the public in less than an hour.