1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 blizzard, which dumped 23 inches of snow on the ground over two days.
At Midway International Airport, 53-mph wind gusts were recorded. Snow drifts were as high as 6 feet in some areas.
About 20,000 cars were buried or abandoned on the roadways for days. People couldn't get to work and those at work were stuck there.
The Maywood Fine Arts Association posted a video on YouTube of a couple who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year and has a special tie to the blizzard.
Lois and Ernie Baumann were supposed to get married on Jan. 28, 1967. But the storm forced them to postpone the wedding. Lois said in the video that the snow didn't get them down. Although they had to cancel their plans, they got to play in the snow for five days!
The Baumanns were married on Feb. 4, 1967. Congratulations, Lois and Ernie!