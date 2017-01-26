WEATHER

1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 blizzard, which dumped 23 inches of snow on the ground over two days. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 blizzard, which dumped 23 inches of snow on the ground over two days.



At Midway International Airport, 53-mph wind gusts were recorded. Snow drifts were as high as 6 feet in some areas.

About 20,000 cars were buried or abandoned on the roadways for days. People couldn't get to work and those at work were stuck there.

The Maywood Fine Arts Association posted a video on YouTube of a couple who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year and has a special tie to the blizzard.

Lois and Ernie Baumann were supposed to get married on Jan. 28, 1967. But the storm forced them to postpone the wedding. Lois said in the video that the snow didn't get them down. Although they had to cancel their plans, they got to play in the snow for five days!

The Baumanns were married on Feb. 4, 1967. Congratulations, Lois and Ernie!

Related Topics:
weatherblizzardsnow stormChicagoMaywood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Preparing for a tornado
Man walks dog through stunning winter wonderland
Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof
More Weather
Top Stories
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
2 high school students beaten, robbed on CTA Pink Line
Water main break floods at least 3 blocks on Northwest Side
Parents claim 7-year-old sexually harassing 2nd-grade daughter
Rival gang opens fire on South Side vigil, sources say
Man wins $5M jackpot on 28th birthday after mom sends him to store
Show More
Trump administration asks top State Department officials to leave
Chicago couple's wedding first look gets 'Rexy'
School district sued after off campus gang rape report
Surfer photo bombed by shark that shared wave
Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield
More News
Top Video
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
Water main break floods at least 3 blocks on Northwest Side
Baby anteater debuts at Brookfield Zoo
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video