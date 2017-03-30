EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1825697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest seven-day weather outlook from the First Alert Weather Team.

Several families were evacuated from their homes early Thursday after a lightning strike led to a gas main break in south suburban Monee.Firefighters responded about 2 a.m. when lightning struck a home, then discharged into the ground and broke a 2-inch gas main in the 25800 block of South Sunrise Drive, according to Monee Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Scott Campbell.Eight homes were evacuated, but no injuries were reported, he said. The Monee Village Hall was opened about 2:30 a.m. for those in need of shelter.As of 6:45 a.m., Nicor Gas crews were at the scene "assessing the situation," said spokesman Duane Bourne.ComEd crews were called to the scene, although only one home was left without power and there were no reports of widespread outages in the area, according to spokeswoman Lydia Hall.Grab an umbrella before heading out the door. Widespread rain moving across the Chicago area is expected to end mid-morning Thursday, but will redevelop in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be severe and could produce hail.More than an inch of rain fell in Joliet and at Midway International Airport Thursday morning, as the rain created a tricky commute for drivers. Depending on where they were headed, the rain ranged from light to heavy, with lighting and thunder at times. High-standing water was an issue on some expressways, and some Metra and CTA trains were delayed.The rain is expected to dissipate by the mid-morning. But the rain will return in the afternoon, as a warm front moves in. Those storms could become strong, especially between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There is a moderate risk for hail and a low risk for strong winds and localized flooding. Isolated severe weather should not be ruled out, especially south of the city, where the risk is marginal.High temperatures will vary across the Chicago area Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-40s near the lake and could reach the low 60s inland.A few showers are expected Friday morning, before the system moves east. Skies are expected to clear moving into the weekend, when highs will be in the mid-50s.