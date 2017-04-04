ABC7 Accuweather Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) --Drizzle early then mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. High in the mid-50s.
Tuesday: Drizzle early then mostly cloudy skies. High: 56, Low: 38
Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, cold. High: 44, Low: 35
Thursday: Cloudy, cooler with rain showers mixing with snow. High: 43, Low: 32
Friday: Sunshine is back, but cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 30
Saturday: Mostly sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 45
Sunday: Perfect weather! High: 72, Low: 51
Monday: More clouds move in. High: 73, Low: 50
