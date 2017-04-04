WEATHER

ABC7 Accuweather Weather Forecast

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Drizzle early then mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. High in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Drizzle early then mostly cloudy skies. High: 56, Low: 38

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, cold. High: 44, Low: 35

Thursday: Cloudy, cooler with rain showers mixing with snow. High: 43, Low: 32

Friday: Sunshine is back, but cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 45

Sunday: Perfect weather! High: 72, Low: 51

Monday: More clouds move in. High: 73, Low: 50

Get the free AccuWeather app for the iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for the Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Tornado kills 2 in Louisiana as state put on 'high alert'
At least 200 dead in Colombia after rivers overflow, toppling homes
Flooding from heavy rains shuts down Southwest Highway
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation
Mother of 3 collapses at end of half marathon, dies
Teen girl fatally struck by subway while trying to retrieve phone on tracks
Birthday party may have saved family's lives after gunmen break in, steal nothing
'It got grandma!': Chimp throws poop on woman's face
Man found shot at Citgo gas station in Brighton Park
Man killed in Roseland CPD crash identified
Show More
Trial begins in fatal Del. school bathroom fight
Woman dies after car catches fire while stuck in mud
NJ teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
Man severely burned in drug lab explosion
Archdiocese initiative aims to curb Chicago violence
More News
Top Video
Keep an eye out for construction, changing taffic patterns
Remembering Roger Ebert: Film critic honored at Chicago Theatre
Suburbs hold elections on Tuesday
Tips for a resume makeover
More Video