Chicago Weather: After mild AM, sharp drop in temps, freezing rain, sleet expected

It felt like spring in January Thursday morning. Before daybreak, people were running in shorts. But that?s going to change quickly in the afternoon. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It felt like spring in January Thursday morning. Despite drizzle and gloomy skies, people enjoyed the warm-weather break. But conditions are expected to change quickly later in the day.

Despite the rain and wind, people were running in shorts before daybreak. Ice melted on Lake Michigan in DuSable Harbor. Temperatures were in the upper 50s.

"I'm enjoying it. Light jacket. Put away the gloves and hat today. I'll take the rain and the warmth today," said Craig Smith, in Chicago.

"I have this on and I was dying. I just wanted something to keep the water off of me. But if I could be, I would probably get naked," said Sho Pettaway, a runner.

David Mann rides his bike from Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood to the Loop. While he was soaking wet, he didn't mind the mild weather.

"It's better. I mean, I was biking, not during the below zero weather, but yeah. It's nicer than it was on Monday," Mann said.

This is a short break from record-low temperatures that settled in across much of the U.S. in the last few weeks. In Chicago, several deaths were blamed on the bitter cold.

"Like I said, it's crazy. It's weather whiplash. Mother Nature is angry," said Krystle Smothers, in Chicago.

The bottom is expected to fall out by Thursday evening. It will feel like two seasons happened in one day.

Central and northeast Illinois will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. until midnight, when freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected. People should proceed with caution on slick roads and sidewalks. Temperatures may plummet as low as 14 degrees overnight.

"It's the Midwest, right? So there's the ups and the downs. I mean, you just take what you can get. You enjoy it when you can. When it's bad, you just bundle up and keep going," said Ben Jones, in Chicago.

A high of 22 was expected Friday before an overnight low of 8 degrees Friday night as lake-effect snow could lead to snow showers in the area.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
