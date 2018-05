Hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, but a disturbance in the Caribbean has forecasters predicting whether Tropical Storm Alberto might get here before then.Over the next five days, the disturbance has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or the first named tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.Forecasters are predicting 3-5 major hurricanes for the U.S. this year. How will these and other storms be named? You probably already know that hurricane names go in alphabetical order throughout the season, but it's more structured than that.The World Meteorological Organization, which is in charge of assigning names to hurricanes and tropical storms, has six lists that they cycle through. (In other words, they are currently using non-retired names that were also used in both 2012 and 2006.) They've been using this system since 1953.The WMO looks for short, distinctive names when choosing new ones for their lists. A new one must be chosen if a name is "retired" -- that is, if a storm is so destructive or deadly that it would be insensitive to continue to use the name. Four 2017 storms -- Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate -- caused their names to be retired. Their replacements were added to the 2023 season list.There are more rules in the name choosing process. For example, only 21 letters of the English alphabet are in use, so none of the names start with less common letters like Q.Here's the list of names for storms in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the North Atlantic.Alberto (2018)Andrea (2019)Arthur (2020)Ana (2021)Alex (2022)Arlene (2023)Beryl (2018)Barry (2019)Bertha (2020)Bill (2021)Bonnie (2022)Bret (2023)Chris (2018)Chantal (2019)Cristobal (2020)Claudette (2021)Colin (2022)Cindy (2023)Debby (2018)Dorian (2019)Dolly (2020)Danny (2021)Danielle (2022)Don (2023)Ernesto (2018)Erin (2019)Edouard (2020)Elsa (2021)Earl (2022)Emily (2023)Florence (2018)Fernand (2019)Fay (2020)Fred (2021)Fiona (2022)Franklin (2023)Gordon (2018)Gabrielle (2019)Gonzalo (2020)Grace (2021)Gaston (2022)Gert (2023)Helene (2018)Humberto (2019)Hanna (2020)Henri (2021)Hermine (2022)Harold (2023)Isaac (2018)Imelda (2019)Isaias (2020)Ida (2021)Ian (2022)Idalia (2023)Joyce (2018)Jerry (2019)Josephine (2020)Julian (2021)Julia (2022)Jose (2023)Kirk (2018)Karen (2019)Kyle (2020)Kate (2021)Karl (2022)Katia (2023)Leslie (2018)Lorenzo (2019)Laura (2020)Larry (2021)Lisa (2022)Lee (2023)Michael (2018)Melissa (2019)Marco (2020)Mindy (2021)Martin (2022)Margot (2023)Nadine (2018)Nestor (2019)Nana (2020)Nicholas (2021)Nicole(2022)Nigel (2023)Oscar (2018)Olga (2019)Omar (2020)Odette (2021)Owen (2022)Ophelia (2023)Patty (2018)Pablo (2019)Paulette (2020)Peter (2021)Paula (2022)Philippe (2023)Rafael (2018)Rebekah (2019)Rene (2020)Rose (2021)Richard (2022)Rina (2023)Sara (2018)Sebastien (2019)Sally (2020)Sam (2021)Shary (2022)Sean (2023)Tony (2018)Tanya (2019)Teddy (2020)Teresa (2021)Tobias (2022)Tammy (2023)Valerie (2018)Van (2019)Vicky (2020)Victor (2021)Virginie (2022)Vince (2023)William (2018)Wendy (2019)Wilfred (2020)Wanda (2021)Walter (2022)Whitney (2023)