Beach lightning safety tips

501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959. (AccuWeather)

Summer is a great time to enjoy the beach, but all beachgoers should be aware of lightning safety.

On June 24, 33-year-old James Barton was fatally struck by lightning at Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida. AccuWeather says 501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Lifeguards in Florida are equipped with sky scans that help detect lightning and are trained to watch storms on the beach.

AccuWeather says the best way to avoid lightning on the beach is to pack lightly to be able to move quickly.
