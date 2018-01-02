  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Bitter cold; wind chills between -20, -30 expected

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for the Chicago area until around noon Tuesday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The extreme cold made Tuesday morning a tough one for people heading back to work for the first time since the holidays.

The mercury did not reach above zero in many parts of the Chicago area and wind chills were in the negative teens. Wind chills dropped as low as 40 below zero overnight.

High temperatures are only expected to reach around 13 degrees Tuesday. The National Weather Service said a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon. Wind chills may range from -20 to -30.

Anyone who needs to step outside should dress in warm layers and cover up as much skin as possible to prevent hypothermia and frostbite, which can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

"It's bone-chilling. It makes your face hurt," Jessaca Knust, a traveler at Union Station. "I came up here from St. Louis. I'm headed home now. I meant to double up on pairs of leggings, but forgot to put on my second pair of leggings. So I've been wandering around with not enough clothes on. But (I've stayed) inside a lot."

Tuesday's forecast also calls for a 40 percent chance of snow in the evening hours, the Weather Service said.

On Monday, the city reached a high of 1 degree, marking a new record for the coldest high temperature on the first day of the year, the Weather Service said. The previous record was 5 degrees in 1969.

The average temperature of -4 degrees was also the coldest average for Jan. 1 in Chicago, lower than the -2.5 degree mark set in 1969, the Weather Service said. The low temperature Monday was -9 degrees.

The dangerous cold is not expected to let up until the weekend, when temperatures may creep back up to the 30s.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
