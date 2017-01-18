A good Samaritan jumped into action and rescued a driver and two passengers of a METRO bus stuck in rising water in southwest Houston.ABC13's Courtney Fischer witnessed the water rescue along the Southwest Freeway at West Bellfort. The bus and several other vehicles were stalled in the floodwaters.Exclusive video shows Carlos Castellanos walking through high water approaching the METRO bus. The bus driver starts to climb through the driver's side of the window as Castellanos tries to help her out.He helped carry the female driver to safety at a nearby McDonald's.There were only three people on the bus when it got stuck in the high water.Minutes later, Castellanos came back to the bus to help a passenger, identified as Victor, climb out.Victor said he grabbed the hand rails above as the water rushed into the bus quickly."Wow. The guy is really, really brave," the passenger, identified as Victor, said. "I was scared. The water kept rising and rising and rising."We spoke to Castellanos about his brave efforts as he ditched his own vehicle that was submerged under water to rescue three people."Was it scary?" our ABC13 photographer asked."Yeah, it was scary," Castellanos said. "It was about 4 feet, 6 inches deep."Several other people who were able to get out of their vehicles are seeking shelter at the McDonald's until it is safe to leave.