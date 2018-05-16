ACCUWEATHER

Can you clean up a lava flow? It's possible (but not easy)

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleaning up a lava flow is possible, but it's not easy. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Can you clean up a lava flow after it cools? It's technically possible but difficult, according to AccuWeather.

It can take months or even years for lava flows to completely harden, and they're normally piled up very high when that finally happens. Cleaning the flows up would require the use of heavy equipment, and that process often takes a long time.

Not to mention, the work can be completely ruined by a new lava flow.

More often than not, people who know they live near an active volcano just find it easier to just adapt and rebuild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanosevere weatheraccuweatheru.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
More accuweather
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Severe storms wreak havoc across NY area
ABC7 Chicago Podcasts
Second round of storms bring hail, downpours, some damage
More Weather
Top Stories
Former Dixon HS student exchanges gunfire with school resource officer, police say
CPD officer admits to soliciting sex from 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Man pleads guilty in murders of 4 men who went missing, found buried
Year after suburban hospital attack, state aims at protection
Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study
Barack and Michelle Obama greet foundation's fellows on South Side
Hobart woman suspected of being serial killer gets 65 years for husband's murder
Police: 11 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan
Show More
Car runs into house in Elk Grove Village
BBB warns about diabetes test strip buy-back scam
Rauner under pressure to support Equal Rights Amendment
Police seek vehicle in deadly Barrington Hills hit-and-run
Police give 'all clear' at Ogilvie train station after suspicious luggage left unattended
More News