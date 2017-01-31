WEATHER

Family builds 20-foot snowman in their front yard

EMBED </>More News Videos

Do you want to build a giant snowman? (JoshuaDueck/YouTube via Storyful)

If you thought you ever built a large snowman, then you clearly haven't seen the massive snow creature this Canadian family created.

After a large snowfall, the Dueck family spent about three weeks crafting a 20-foot snowman in their front yard.

"We built a form and hauled loads of snow into an auger from Westfield which poured into the top of the form," Joshua Dueck wrote on YouTube. "Then we carved the snowman out of the cylinders we formed and added the eyes, nose and buttons."

According to Dueck, the snowman is hollow on the inside, allowing people to climb into it and even look out of its mouth.
Related Topics:
weatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldsnow
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Asteroid passes close to Earth days after its discovery
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Scattered snow showers for Chicago area Sunday
More Weather
Top Stories
At least 50 killed, 300 shot in Chicago so far in January, CPD says
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
CPD supt. asks city to investigate fiancee's actions after traffic stop
Caterpillar to move HQ from Peoria to Chicago area
3rd teen sentenced in fatal beating of father of 12
Who will President Trump pick for Supreme Court?
Jimmy Buffett returns to Wrigley; Huey Lewis & The News to open
Show More
Trump Will Continue LGBTQ Worker Protection Order Signed by Obama
NIU grad who now lives in SC can't return to US from Iran vacation
Driver gives emotional apology to family of autistic teen who died on hot bus
Barrington mansion destroyed by fire
Mom of sisters killed in DUI crash: My family is torn
More News
Top Video
At least 50 killed, 300 shot in Chicago so far in January, CPD says
Who will President Trump pick for Supreme Court?
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
Barrington mansion destroyed by fire
More Video