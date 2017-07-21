Chicago area braces for storms Friday, more flooding along Fox River

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2239618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Restoration crews have been busy across the northern suburbs, helping flood victims clean up the mess.

In Algonquin, people are hoping for a break as the Fox River rises again, despite the threat of more storms on Friday night and Saturday.That means the Fox River will be rising again after the latest round of rain, so people will be watching Friday night's forecast closely.Thursday's storms dumped more rain into that area after the flood waters were starting to recede Wednesday.But since those levels came back up, some residents started to move their belongings out.Village officials have not ordered any evacuations yet. But with the rain coming again, they won't rule it out.The Fox River will rise to almost 13 feet by Friday afternoon.Village officials are hoping to get more volunteers to help fill more sandbags."We thought we had our hands wrapped around this, and now it's like we're starting all over again," said Janis Jasper, Algonquin Village trustee.Mark Korczyk has sandbags surrounding his property, hoping for the best."Another 6-8 inches, we'll be fine, if it's 5, 6, 7, we'll regroup again," he said.His neighbor Michael Mooshey has managed to keep the river water out of his home but not his garage."We're a little concerned, but we'll ride it out. It's all we can do. We're ready, I think so," he said.The Algonquin Public Works Department has been working non-stop since last week, filling and delivering sandbags, keeping a close eye on the weather."We will be tied to the forecast," said Steve Ludwig, Algonquin Public Works.More volunteers showed up to pitch in and help Friday morning."It give me a really positive feeling," said volunteer Gary Wigman.The National Weather Service said a flood warning will remain in effect through Sunday for the Des Plaines River, which saw record flood levels last week. The flood warning covers the Des Plaines River near Gurnee, Russell and Lincolnshire in Lake County and the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines in Cook County, as well as the Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater in Kane and McHenry counties.Just after residents thought the worst was over, flood cleanup in northwest suburban Algonquin was put on hold Thursday because of the rain."When I got up, I just came out and looked and shook my head," said Marie Betz, an Algonquin resident.Betz said she saw parts of her patio furniture resurface Wednesday, but Thursday morning, her birdbath and other items were underwater again. Down the street, water levels were back up."The highest in the past was up to this tree line. These are times that try a man's soul," said Jonathan Beeman, another Algonquin resident.Homeowners added more layers of sandbags around their property Thursday, as high water started to spill over the barrier they had already made."We started out with two layers. Now this has come up, so it's three and four in some spots," said Curt Wittrock, another Algonquin resident. "But the house is dry. The basement is dry. As long as the pumps keep going and the power keeps going, we should be OK."Neighbors said with more storms on the way, there will be no rest over the next few days.Starting Thursday, people affected by the flooding in the north suburbs got a new center to help them get back on their feet. A disaster flood resource center is scheduled to open at the old Garden Fresh location in Round Lake Beach.Counselors will be there, as well as officials who can help people find housing and insurance information. The center will be open through the weekend.