Chicago Weather: Band of snow makes evening commute slow, slippery

A band of snow is moving through the Chicago area Monday night, dropping one to two inches of snow during the evening commute. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A band of snow moving through the Chicago area has made the evening commute slow and slippery, especially in the north and northwest suburbs.

The quick band reduced visibility on the roadways and left a blanket of snow across the area as it moved south. Snow began falling in downtown Chicago around 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last for several hours.

The band will produce 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area, with heavier snowfall north and northwest and lighter snowfall when the band weakens as it moves south. It should be out of the Chicago area by 9 p.m., according to ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott.

The snow came just in time for the evening commute. Lighter flakes fell near West Dundee around 5 p.m., impacting visibility. Electronic signage along I-90 warned drivers about wintry conditions and advised them to slow down.

Temperatures were above freezing, but the snow was starting to stick to roadways and cause slick spots. Drivers should remain vigilant and expect a slower evening commute with more traffic.
