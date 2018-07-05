Fast-moving storms that developed to the south and west of Chicago brought sudden downpours and lightning as they moved through the area Thursday afternoon.The weather impacted Chicago airports Wednesday. As of 2:48 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported delays averaging 52 minutes and 34 cancellations. Midway International Airport reported 30 cancellations and minimal delays.The sudden downpours caused some flooding in the city. Flooded viaducts were reported at 83rd and Vincennes, on 88th between Eggleston and Harvard and there were reports of a car stuck in the water at 81st and Harvard.There is also a cluster of rain moving southeast through the north and northwest suburbs.Mowry says these storms are developing ahead of a cold front which will pass thru the area later this afternoon and that we remain in a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon. With gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. Can't rule out an isolated severe storm with gusty winds.