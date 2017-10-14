  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, severe storms expected Saturday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Chicago area and potentially severe storms are expected Saturday evening.

Saturday morning, storms had already dropped more than an inch of rain in some areas by 7 a.m. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 4 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DeKalb, La Salle, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), and McHenry counties, with an additional two to four inches of rain possible by Sunday morning.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather for much of the Chicago area, with strong storms likely between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Some breaks in the rain are expected in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

The inclement weather has led to the cancellations of a Cubs viewing party at Wrigley Field, as well as the Ditka Dash 5K at Soldier Field. The Naperville Stop, Drop & Run 5K has also been canceled.

WATCH: ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherChicagoCook CountyDuPage CountyLake CountyMcHenry CountyKane CountyLaSalle County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
NASA Astronaut uses fidget spinner in space
Dramatic video shows wildfire road conditions
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 64, among 2 dead, 2 wounded in weekend gun violence
Man hails cab while date burns to death in car fire
Freed hostage says Taliban-linked captors killed infant daughter, raped American wife
Fans ready to cheer Cubs on in Game 1 of NLCS
Man pleads guilty to abusing puppy so badly it lost leg
Police: Burglars hit high-end watch store on Magnificent Mile
9-year-old boy missing from Lawndale
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Show More
Protect your kids from cyber bullying
Family of Tinley Park crash victim stunned, heartbroken
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
Illinois joins 18 other states suing over Trump's health care order
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos