Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect, severe storms expected Saturday evening

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Chicago area and potentially severe storms are expected Saturday evening.Saturday morning, storms had already dropped more than an inch of rain in some areas by 7 a.m. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 4 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DeKalb, La Salle, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), and McHenry counties, with an additional two to four inches of rain possible by Sunday morning.There is an enhanced risk for severe weather for much of the Chicago area, with strong storms likely between 6 p.m. and midnight.Some breaks in the rain are expected in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s.The inclement weather has led to the cancellations of a Cubs viewing party at Wrigley Field, as well as the Ditka Dash 5K at Soldier Field. The Naperville Stop, Drop & Run 5K has also been canceled.