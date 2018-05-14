Strong storms moved across the Chicago area, particularly the northern suburbs Monday morning.The storms have been producing a lot of lightning and have potential to produce dime- to nickel-sized hail and strong gusty winds.The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Lake County, Ill. until 12:30 p.m. As of 6:41 a.m., the NWS said up to two-and-half inches of rain had already fallen.The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the roads on Belivdere Road in Waukegan, where there was a steady downpour of rain and some standing water. In Northbrook on the inbound Edens Expressway, drivers were taking it slow with the rain making the roads slick.The storms are expected to move out of the area by 9 a.m., but storms are expected to return in the late afternoon and early evening.