WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Floodwater recedes after strong storms

EMBED </>More Videos

The remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto caused flash flooding across the Chicago area Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, much of the floodwater had begun to recede. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto caused flash flooding across the Chicago area Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, much of the floodwater had begun to recede.

The rain came down very fast. Several suburbs from north to south felt it.

The parking lot of the Brer Rabbit Motel in west suburban Villa Park was inundated with water. Cars were caught in high water in the parking lot of a condo complex near Roselle Road and Kristin Drive in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Water overtook streets in northwest suburban Elgin and in west suburban near Lombard. In northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, any remotely low-lying intersection or parking lot turned to a puddle.

"I would say there's probably a good foot and a half of water out there," said Keith Wiener, a driver.

In north suburban Barrington, boats had to come to the rescue, transporting people from flooded out cars to dry ground.

Dark clouds rolled in over southwest suburban Plano, signaling a storm was coming. In southwest suburban Minooka, the aftermath of the storms became problematic, with water overwhelming drains.

There will be a lot of clean up left to do Thursday morning.

Weather conditions will be dry, but hot and humid Thursday with highs near 90.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingbuilding firetropical depressionChicagoElginVilla ParkLombardBarringtonHoffman EstatesMinookaSchaumburg
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Remains of Tropical Depression Alberto causes flooding in west, northwest suburbs
Lawn blisters are a thing, and these kids popped one
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
More Weather
Top Stories
2 young girls sexually abused while sleeping in Lincoln Park home invasions
Chicago videographer fatally shot while driving in Printer's Row
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Investigation continues into death of CFD diver during Chicago River rescue attempt
Endangered 14-year-old girl last seen in Fernwood, may be in stolen vehicle
Boy, 13, reported missing from Austin
Illinois ratifies Equal Rights Amendment
Riot Fest 2018 lineup announced
Show More
Report: Jimmy Butler lists River North condo for $1.45M
Cat abandoned in carrier in 80-degree heat outside Ind. shelter
Gone in 60 seconds: Smash-and-grab thieves caught on video
Emanuel promises free pre-K for every child in Chicago
More News