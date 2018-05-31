Chicago Weather: Floodwater recedes after strong storms

The remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto caused flash flooding across the Chicago area Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, much of the floodwater had begun to recede.The rain came down very fast. Several suburbs from north to south felt it.The parking lot of the Brer Rabbit Motel in west suburban Villa Park was inundated with water. Cars were caught in high water in the parking lot of a condo complex near Roselle Road and Kristin Drive in northwest suburban Schaumburg.Water overtook streets in northwest suburban Elgin and in west suburban near Lombard. In northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, any remotely low-lying intersection or parking lot turned to a puddle."I would say there's probably a good foot and a half of water out there," said Keith Wiener, a driver.In north suburban Barrington, boats had to come to the rescue, transporting people from flooded out cars to dry ground.Dark clouds rolled in over southwest suburban Plano, signaling a storm was coming. In southwest suburban Minooka, the aftermath of the storms became problematic, with water overwhelming drains.There will be a lot of clean up left to do Thursday morning.Weather conditions will be dry, but hot and humid Thursday with highs near 90.