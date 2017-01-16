  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads
Freezing rain is expected to make roads slick for the morning commute. (WLS)

By and Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Chicago area as a winter storm created some slick road conditions during the morning commute.

The advisory is in effect in most western counties, as well as Cook, DuPage and Lake (Ill.) counties until noon Monday.

The storm is expected to bring periods of freezing rain, particularly in areas to the north and west of the city. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Monday morning, with precipitation switching to rain and continuing through the afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms in the evening.

Watch meteorologist Tracy Butler's 7-day outlook.



The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out road conditions on Rand Road near Wauconda, where the precipitation was mostly rain Monday morning. Expressways and main roads that have been treated were fairly clear, but in Lake Zurich, the precipitation made untreated sidewalks and streets slippery.

Mass transit systems were not reporting problems Monday morning, but icy weather created major problems on the South Shore Line last Thursday. Service was suspended much of the day and one train became stuck for more than five hours after ice on an overhead wire and on the tracks prevented the train from making it up and over a hill west of the Hegewisch station.

At Chicago's airports, O'Hare had 16 cancellations with delays averaging 15 minutes and Midway had 25 cancellations with delays averaging 15 minutes.

The storm is making its way through the Chicago area after creating major problems on roads in the central U.S. over the weekend.
Dashcam video shows semi truck wipe out on Kansas highway
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain could impact Monday morning commute
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
