Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, sleet causes several crashes, train delays

Freezing rain and sleet created dangerous driving conditions on Chicago area roads Thursday morning. Motorists should slow down and build extra time into their commute.A Freezing Rain Advisory will be in effect until around 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Freezing rain or drizzle could cause ice accumulations of up to a tenth to an inch in Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and DeKalb counties, among others.Ice formed on the roads and on driver's windshields Thursday morning, making it hard to see and hard to stop. Ice and slush also formed on sidewalks. People should walk slowly to avoid slipping and falling.Icy road conditions closed the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road for more than two hours and caused multiple crashes Thursday morning in Gary.The westbound lanes of I-80/94 were closed shortly after 5 a.m. near Cline Avenue due to the slick roadway, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim Moon.As many as 15 crashes were reported, with many cars sliding off the road, Moon said. One person was taken to the hospital complaining of neck pain. That person's injuries were not though to be life-threatening.Salt trucks were dispatched to the area and the tollway was reopened by 7:30 a.m., Moon said.A sedan slid off the road and into bushes and trees near Sauk Trail and Ridgeland in south suburban Richton Park.A box truck toppled over into a ditch on the Bishop Ford. Two people were sent to the hospital. Several other crashes were also reported on the interstate.Some flight delays at O'Hare International Airport were as long as 90 minutes Thursday morning. The FAA said there were no delays reported at Midway International Airport. Chicago aviation said there were six flight cancellations at O'Hare and 36 flight cancellations at Midway.South Shore trains were delayed Thursday morning due to ice on the overhead wire. Officials said Metra will honor South Shore tickets.Metra's train tracking system for the Metra Union Pacific North line went down Thursday. Officials said information about delays will be sent via alerts and they are working to resolve the problem.The Metra Electric and Rock Island lines experienced 10-15 minute delays due to rails icing over and mechanical issues. Most other lines were running on schedule, officials said.Trains on the Red and Green lines were temporarily delayed Thursday morning due to track conditions.Red Line trains were halted about 5:35 a.m. between 95th and 35th streets, according to the CTA. Trains were on the move again shortly after 6 a.m., but operating with residual delays.Green Line trains were experiencing delays while entering and exiting the 63rd/Ashland and 63rd/Cottage Grove stations, but normal service was resuming by about 6:30 a.m.Delays on both lines were due to track conditions, the CTA said.The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 210 trucks to salt the city's main streets and Lake Shore Drive early Thursday as forecasters warned of freezing rain across the Chicago area. Authorities hoped to prevent icy conditions for the morning rush.The city's salt spreaders first focused on salting arterial routes, then moved to neighborhood streets.Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 31 degrees, according to the weather service. There is a chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon, but less than half an inch of snowfall was expected.