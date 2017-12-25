  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Frigid temps move in as Chicagoans enjoy White Christmas

Snow blanketed the Chicago area and now people are enjoying a White Christmas. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow blanketed the Chicagoland area throughout the day Sunday, making for the first White Christmas since 2013. The snow has given way to freezing temperatures that are expected to last through the week.

The high for Chicago Monday is forecast to be 21, with wind chills in the single digits. A Wind Chill Advisory is scheduled to go into effect at midnight in Boone, De Kalb, Lake and McHenry counties.

By 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Midway International Airport had seen 2.7 inches of snow. O'Hare International Airport had seen 1.8 inches of snow by 5:55 p.m.

The heaviest snow totals were in northwest Indiana, with La Porte seeing 9.1 inches of snow and Michigan City receiving 6.0 inches. West suburban Lombard received three inches of snow and south suburban Downers Grove received 2.6 inches of snow.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. CST in La Porte and St. Joseph counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.

It was no surprise that sledding, ice skating and snow ball fights took place across the city and the suburbs Sunday.

While it made for a slower commute to some making their way to Christmas Eve destinations, some Chicagoans said the fresh snow helped put them in the Christmas spirit.

"We're hearty Chicagoans we love the snow, love the good weather and we're just excited to have a white Christmas," said Brian Duda.

Last year, we had no snow on Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, since 1885, we've only had 44 Christmas days with an inch or more of snow.

Folks were outside taking in the snow Sunday in anticipation of the arctic blast that's expected this week.

A lot of families are making plans to get out and play in the snow Monday, but before that many will be heading to church on Christmas.

People began filing into Mass at Holy Name Cathedral early on Christmas morning. Luckily, church-goers should be nice and toasty inside Holy Name.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
