Chicago Weather: Frigid temps to continue through New Year

CHICAGO (WLS) --With temperatures in the single digits and wind chills even lower, people are bundling up if they choose to head outside. Despite the cold, they're enjoying the weekend.
Snow has left the Chicago area, but bitter cold air remains throughout the weekend.
Saturday's cold follows a blast of snow that started for the evening commute Friday night.
A light snow fell, but with the cold temperatures, it created a lot of slick conditions and some drivers saw a lot of issues on the road.
"It is bad out there," said driver Jeremy Zagrakalis. "Probably saw about three, four accidents out there. One fishtailed right in front of me. A little wild."
Early Saturday morning, a PNC ATM downtown flooded after a sprinkler burst. Officials believe it is because of the cold conditions.
Saturday, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation transitioned its snow plows to begin clearing residential streets after clearing main streets.
A Wind Chill Advisory is scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, New Year's Eve, starting at 9 p.m. until noon on Tuesday, January 2.
WATCH: ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast