WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area with scattered storms in afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's going to be a hot 4th of July for much of the Chicago area, with some scattered storms in the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. for most of the Chicago area, except for Cook and Lake (Ill.) counties.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Temperatures will be higher inland with highs in the lows 90s and heat indices between 102-107 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake with a high of 87.

Scattered storms are expected to pop up during the afternoon, but are expected to clear out in the evening for fireworks shows.

FIREWORKS: CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF FIREWORKS SHOWS ACROSS CHICAGO AREA

On Thursday, there is a marginal risk for severe weather, primarily for the southern two thirds of the Chicago area.

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat4th of july
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Beach lightning safety tips
Weekend events continue despite heat, threat of storms
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Saturday
More Weather
Top Stories
3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin
2 killed after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.
Armed man fatally shot by officers in West Garfield Park, police say
Woman, 92, allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
Joey Chestnut downs a record 74 franks for 11th title
Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect on West Side
Naperville Ribfest gets underway Wednesday
Son on life support no excuse to skip work, boss tells employee
Show More
Chicago Proud: CPD Officer dances with community members in Austin
Scientists create 'test-tube rhino' in hopes of saving dying species
Fire damages several Franklin Park buildings
Video shows arrest of 1 of 3 people suspected of kidnapping LA actors
More News