Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area with scattered storms in afternoon

It's going to be a hot 4th of July for much of the Chicago area, with some scattered storms in the afternoon.A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. for most of the Chicago area, except for Cook and Lake (Ill.) counties.Temperatures will be higher inland with highs in the lows 90s and heat indices between 102-107 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake with a high of 87.Scattered storms are expected to pop up during the afternoon, but are expected to clear out in the evening for fireworks shows.On Thursday, there is a marginal risk for severe weather, primarily for the southern two thirds of the Chicago area.